Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after an off-duty Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was stabbed in Esher yesterday (21st June) afternoon.

The PCSO had left Elmbridge Police Station and was walking through Old Church Path when she was approached by a young male and stabbed in the arm at around 14:50 hours.

Police confirmed that the PCSO was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The boy is described as White, aged 14-15 years old and of slim build. He was wearing black trousers and black footwear with a black hooded top and a surgical face mask.

He is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Esher Park Avenue.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in Claygate a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder, and they remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks, who is investigating the incident, said:

“We do not believe this to be a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description or witnessed three young men on a moped in the areas of Esher and Claygate between 1.30 and 3.50 pm this afternoon.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed something, no matter how insignificant, to contact us as soon as they are able.”

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, you are asked to contact Surrey Police quoting P22128991 via:

• Webchat

• Online

• Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

