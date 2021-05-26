Detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Peckham have made five arrests.
At around 15:50hrs on Tuesday, 25 May, officers from the Met’s Violence Suppression Unit based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped and searched a 17-year-old man.
Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Further investigations led officers to an address in Peckham where three additional males were arrested.
Male ‘B’ aged 18, Male ‘C’ aged 19 and male ‘D’ aged 28 were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
A fifth man – male ‘E’ aged 25 – was arrested later that evening following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham.
He was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.
All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
Searches are ongoing at two residential addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime who leads the investigation said:
“While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.
“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”
Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth said:
“These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.
“Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Ironic when Sasha Johnson was opposed to stop and search.