Detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Peckham have made five arrests.

At around 15:50hrs on Tuesday, 25 May, officers from the Met’s Violence Suppression Unit based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped and searched a 17-year-old man.

Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Further investigations led officers to an address in Peckham where three additional males were arrested.

Male ‘B’ aged 18, Male ‘C’ aged 19 and male ‘D’ aged 28 were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man – male ‘E’ aged 25 – was arrested later that evening following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham.

He was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Searches are ongoing at two residential addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime who leads the investigation said:

“While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth said:

“These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.

“Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”

