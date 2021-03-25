A military Hawk T1 jet has crashed in Cornwall.

It is understood that both crew ejected and nobody has died. The Hawk jet is often used by the armed forces to train both naval aviators and RAF pilots.

Sky News has quoted military sources as confirming that the crashed jet is from 736 Naval Squadron based at Culdrose.

It is understood that the jet came down in the Lizard peninsula after squawking 7700 (general emergency).

Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash.

“Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene.

“Two people have been treated by ambulance at the scene and will now be taken to hospital. Their injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening or changing.

“Updates as we get them.”

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that officers were called out at 9.40am to St Martin near Helston following reports of a plane crash.

The MOD press office tweeted:

“Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

“An investigation will begin in due course. We won’t be providing further detail at this time.”

We will update this article as-and-when more information becomes available.

