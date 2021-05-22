A Metropolitan Police officer is being treated in hospital for serious leg injuries after being hit by a car during a vehicle stop in Manor Waye, Hillingdon.
At approximately 18:00hrs on Friday, 21 May, an officer on routine patrol attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
As the officer moved towards the car to speak to the occupant, it accelerated into him and sped off.
The officer sustained a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The officer’s injury has been assessed as potentially life-changing.
Detectives from West Area CID are investigating.
Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, who is responsible for policing in west London, said:
“An investigation is under way following this shocking incident. It was a deliberate act to evade police which has left one of my officers in hospital. My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family as we await an update on his condition.
“I want to be clear that incidents like this are totally unacceptable and detectives will be thoroughly investigating in order to bring those responsible to justice. We have already begun the process of collecting dash cam footage from drivers who were in the immediate area at the time but every piece of evidence is crucial.
“I would also ask anyone who was in and around Manor Waye at the time of the incident to check any dash cam or doorbell footage they may have to see if it captured what took place. ”
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference CAD 6047/21MAY.
Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Evil wicked scum should be wiped off the face of the earth. Wishing the officer a full and speedy recovery