The National Chair of the Police Federation has responded following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens.

The disgraced former Met Police Officer has today been sentenced to a whole-of-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens strangled Ms Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her during a false arrest on 3rd March.

Couzens showed his warrant card to Ms Everard before restraining the 33-year-old, putting her in his hire car and driving away.

The Diplomatic Protection Officer, who had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American embassy that morning, drove to a secluded area near Dover in Kent, where he parked up and raped Ms Everard.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation, said:

“I have not commented during the judicial process but now Couzens has been sentenced I can.

“This predator is an absolute disgrace to the police service, and I am totally ashamed that he was ever a police officer.

“I am proud to carry a warrant card, but this vile individual’s abuse of that authority has cast a shadow on all those who work within policing.

“He has brought disgrace to our uniform.

“The way he took advantage of Sarah’s trust makes me feel sick to the stomach.

“No sentence will ever ease the pain for the family and friends of Sarah or undo the terrible damage this disgusting man has done.

“He doesn’t deserve to have another single day of freedom and I hope every day he spends in prison is a long one.

“My thoughts, and those of all my colleagues, remain entirely with Sarah’s family and friends.”

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.