An Avon & Somerset Police Dog has died after being hit by a train whilst trying to locate some suspects who were involved in a burglary.
A spokesperson for the force said:
‘It is with great sadness that we are announcing the death of one of our police dogs, PD Jet, who was injured following an incident whilst on duty yesterday morning (14 April).
‘Jet, a six-year-old German Shepherd, had been deployed to locate suspected offenders following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in Yate when he free tracked onto an obscured section of railway line and was struck by a train.
‘Sadly, despite receiving emergency treatment over the past 24 hours, his injuries were deemed too severe and the decision was taken to put him to sleep at midday today (Thursday 15 April)’.
The spokesperson added that the burglary suspects remain outstanding and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.
Since joining Avon & Somerset Police from Devon and Cornwall Constabulary in September last year, Jet has had some outstanding successes, including locating wanted and vulnerable persons.
Emergency Services News has covered some of Jet’s successes, including when Jet found a wanted male who had been hiding in a cave.
Tactical Support Teams Chief Inspector, Jason Shears said:
“We are incredibly sad at the loss of PD Jet.
“Jet was a determined and focussed Police Dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.
“Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out. Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police”.
A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police dogs tweeted:
‘It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of PD Jet, who was injured following an incident whilst on duty yesterday morning.
‘Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police’.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
So sad. I just hope he did not suffer too much. RIP Jet.
R.I.P Beautiful Sweet Angel. Run Free Over The Rainbow Bridge With All Your Friends And Forever Be Loved And Forever Be Free. Forever Watch Over The Ones That Took Care Of You and Tried Everything They Could Do To Save You Because They Love You So So Much. Thinking Of You All At This Very Sad And Difficult Time. X
Why was jet not on a long lead especially working near a railway line, poor dog ,I’ll say no more