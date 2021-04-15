An Avon & Somerset Police Dog has died after being hit by a train whilst trying to locate some suspects who were involved in a burglary.

A spokesperson for the force said:

‘It is with great sadness that we are announcing the death of one of our police dogs, PD Jet, who was injured following an incident whilst on duty yesterday morning (14 April).

‘Jet, a six-year-old German Shepherd, had been deployed to locate suspected offenders following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in Yate when he free tracked onto an obscured section of railway line and was struck by a train.

‘Sadly, despite receiving emergency treatment over the past 24 hours, his injuries were deemed too severe and the decision was taken to put him to sleep at midday today (Thursday 15 April)’.

The spokesperson added that the burglary suspects remain outstanding and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.

Since joining Avon & Somerset Police from Devon and Cornwall Constabulary in September last year, Jet has had some outstanding successes, including locating wanted and vulnerable persons.

Emergency Services News has covered some of Jet’s successes, including when Jet found a wanted male who had been hiding in a cave.

Tactical Support Teams Chief Inspector, Jason Shears said:

“We are incredibly sad at the loss of PD Jet.

“Jet was a determined and focussed Police Dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.

“Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out. Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police”.

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police dogs tweeted:

‘It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of PD Jet, who was injured following an incident whilst on duty yesterday morning.

‘Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police’.

