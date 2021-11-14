One person has died, and another has been seriously injured following a car ‘explosion’ outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital this morning.

Witnesses have reported seeing a car on fire outside a hospital in Liverpool.

A cordon has been placed in Crown Street after police were called at about 11:00 GMT.

The RLC’s bomb disposal team has been spotted at the location.

Scene of the emergency services outside the Women's, inc RLC bomb disposal unit, police, ambulance and scientific support (forensics).

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:

‘We can confirm that at 10.59 am today (Sunday, 14 November) police were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city centre.

‘Police immediately attended, along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.

‘Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening.

‘So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

‘Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

‘We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.

‘The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.

‘We have triggered our information channels – to inform the local community and businesses about what information we do have and can provide

‘We would urge the public to remain calm (but vigilant). To keep updated on what is happening, keep watching the news and checking the Merseyside Police website.

‘We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation today which has already greatly assisted our policing response.

‘We will issue updates as soon as we have more information.

‘This has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage although out of caution CT detectives are leading as we try to understand the circumstances behind the explosion.’

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said:

‘I am being kept regularly updated on the awful incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so’.

