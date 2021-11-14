One person has died, and another has been seriously injured following a car ‘explosion’ outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital this morning.
Witnesses have reported seeing a car on fire outside a hospital in Liverpool.
A cordon has been placed in Crown Street after police were called at about 11:00 GMT.
The RLC’s bomb disposal team has been spotted at the location.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:
‘We can confirm that at 10.59 am today (Sunday, 14 November) police were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city centre.
‘Police immediately attended, along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.
‘Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life-threatening.
‘So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
‘Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.
‘We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.
‘The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.
‘We have triggered our information channels – to inform the local community and businesses about what information we do have and can provide
‘We would urge the public to remain calm (but vigilant). To keep updated on what is happening, keep watching the news and checking the Merseyside Police website.
‘If you have not done so already, sign up to the Merseyside Police Twitter feed @merseypolice
‘We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation today which has already greatly assisted our policing response.
‘We will issue updates as soon as we have more information.
‘This has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage although out of caution CT detectives are leading as we try to understand the circumstances behind the explosion.’
Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said:
‘I am being kept regularly updated on the awful incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so’.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below