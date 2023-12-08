Lincoln Castle Evacuated Amid Public Safety Concerns

Lincoln Castle has been evacuated following a threat to public safety reported by a member of the public.

The historic site, a popular destination for both locals and tourists, is currently under lockdown as police officers conduct thorough searches and enquiries at the scene.

Immediate Response to Ensure Public Safety

Lincolnshire Police acted swiftly upon receiving a call from a member of the public, prioritising the safety of visitors and staff at Lincoln Castle. The evacuation was executed as a precautionary measure to safeguard all individuals in and around the premises.

Police Presence and Investigation

As of now, police officers are present at the site, meticulously carrying out searches to assess any potential threats. The nature of the reported threat has not been disclosed yet, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Public Cooperation and Patience Appreciated

Lincolnshire Police have expressed their gratitude towards the public for their cooperation and patience during this pressing situation. The understanding and calm demeanour of those affected by the evacuation has been instrumental in maintaining order during this unexpected event.

UPDATE: At 14:14 hours, Lincolnshire Police provided the following update: ‘Following the earlier evacuation of the Castle, we have now completed our searches of the area and have found no items that would pose a risk to public safety and are content that the site is safe. The public are now able to go back into the grounds.’

