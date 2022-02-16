The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of what it has called ‘offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925’.

A spokesperson for the Met said that the decision follows an assessment of a ‘letter’ dated September 2021.

This related to media reporting, alleging offers of help were made to secure ‘honours and citizenship’ for a Saudi national.

The Met confirmed that its Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has ‘included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.’

Met officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the Foundation ‘provided a number of relevant documents.’

These documents were reviewed alongside existing information.

The assessment determined an investigation will commence. There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.

This is a breaking news story and we will add more information just as soon as we get it.