A man has died after being shot by armed officers responding to calls for help from the occupants of an address in Southwark.



A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that at about 04:55hrs on Tuesday, 30 January, police responded to calls for help following reports of a man attempting to force entry to a residential property in Bywater Place, SE16.



It was reported that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was armed with weapons, including a crossbow and was threatening to harm residents inside the address.



Local unarmed 999 response team officers attended and attempted to speak to the man, but after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene.





The man had gotten inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged. No further details have been released by the Met.



Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid, but sadly, the man died at the scene.



Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin. Two occupants received minor injuries during the incident, but it is not clear how these injuries were sustained.



The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has begun an investigation.



Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning.

“We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”

