29-year-old Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after discharging a firearm at a plain-clothed officer who proactively responded to a suspicious activity call on Monday 26 July in Scunthorpe.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

Thankfully, the officer was not struck by the gunfire.

Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Noble, said:

“Nationally, violence towards police officers is becoming more frequent, and Humberside is no exception. Our staff regularly put themselves in danger to protect the public and as such, we will deal robustly with those that attempt to harm or injure our officers.”

“Violence and illegal weapons will not be tolerated in Humberside. Taking weapons off our streets and arresting those who think it is acceptable to possess them, remains an absolute priority for the force and we will continue to take a proactive approach to any reports we receive from members of the public.

“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this. Humberside Police has, and will continue to, provide support for the officer and our wider police family, as they come to terms with the events of this week.

“Our proactive policing operation, Operation Galaxy, which is in response to ongoing community concerns around organised crime in Scunthorpe, will continue undeterred. In fact, we will be continuing our efforts with additional resources to ensure members of the community feel safe and protected.

“Residents will continue to see a heightened presence in the area over the coming weeks as our officers and staff conduct enquiries, provide reassurance, listen to any concerns, and support the community following Monday’s incident.

“Organised crime of any kind will not be tolerated. I would therefore appeal for anyone who may have information with regards to illegal weapons, to speak to local officers or contact us on 101.

“We will take action. I also appreciate that not everyone feels comfortable speaking to the police about these issues. If that is you, you can contact the confidential and independent charity Crimestoppers and report anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

Before you go, we have put all of our best videos, social media groups, and social media handles in one handy place, which you can find by clicking HERE.