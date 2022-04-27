Wiltshire Police have charged 39-year-old Marlon Kambulu Joao from Merton Court Eynsham, Oxfordshire with attempted murder.
He is also charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.
This follows an incident during which a police officer was seriously injured in the early hours of yesterday (26/04) whilst attempting to stop a vehicle being driven on the A419 in Swindon.
Joao who is currently in police custody is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates today.
This breaking news story is being updated in real-time as more information becomes available to our news team. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the most recent version.
Well done Wilts Police, wishing the officer well. I guess he will get bail, continue to drive and not attend and further process!!