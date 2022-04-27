Wiltshire Police have charged 39-year-old Marlon Kambulu Joao from Merton Court Eynsham, Oxfordshire with attempted murder.

He is also charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.

This follows an incident during which a police officer was seriously injured in the early hours of yesterday (26/04) whilst attempting to stop a vehicle being driven on the A419 in Swindon.

Joao who is currently in police custody is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates today.

