A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two individuals at Central Middlesex Hospital, North London.

The event unfolded on Wednesday, 21 June, leading to an immediate police response, including the dispatch of armed officers.

At 13:18hrs, the police were alerted to the incident, whereupon arrival, they found two victims with stab wounds.

The first victim’s injuries are critical, with medical professionals treating them as life-threatening.

The second victim, while injured, is not facing life-threatening harm. At this stage, it is not clear if the victims work at the hospital.

Following the assaults, police arrested a man outside the hospital. This suspect also suffered injuries, believed to be self-inflicted, which are considered life-threatening.

He has since been admitted to the hospital for necessary medical attention.

While the police have ensured there’s no further threat, they remain on the premises to conduct thorough searches.

[VIDEO] Not a good day to be at Central Middlesex Hospital. Armed police arriving following a stabbing. pic.twitter.com/Okse6jIB6n — Dat Brown Skin Gal 🐾🎸🇬🇩🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@missdemenor) June 21, 2023

Police continue to investigate the incident’s circumstances, confirming it is currently not treated as terror-related.

Central Middlesex Hospital was temporarily locked down as a safety measure after the incident, However, it has now reopened and resumed normal operations.

Patients and visitors can expect a heightened police presence on the premises as investigations continue.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed their participation in the response via a series of tweets: “We are currently at an ongoing incident at Central Middlesex with emergency service colleagues,” they stated.

They’ve deployed a significant number of resources to the scene. This includes an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, and a medic in a fast response car.

Their Hazardous Area Response Team (@LAS_HART) was also dispatched to the scene, along with the London Air Ambulance (@LDNairamb).

This breaking news story is being updated in real-time as more information becomes available to our news team. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To stay updated with post-event details, please make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter.