Counter Terrorism detectives have launched an investigation after a man entered a police forecourt and attacked a police officer who was in a police car in Oldham last night.

Shortly before 22:00 hours on Tuesday 4 January at Oldham police station, an officer about to go on patrol in his police car saw a man who had entered the police station’s car park.

The male proceeded to run at the marked police vehicle and attack it while making threats to the officers inside.

Police said that a 31-year-old man was Tasered to ‘ensure the officer’s safety and the wider public’.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault of a police officer, and being found on enclosed premises.

A large cordon was put in place across the town centre near the police station after a vehicle close to the car park was believed to have what police have called ‘suspicious items’ inside it.

The car was inspected by specialist search officers and was found not to contain any items of concern.

Due to the nature of the incident and initial enquiries conducted so far by investigating officers, detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing North West were made aware of the incident and have since further arrested the suspect on suspicion of section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

He is currently being questioned in custody.

Chief Superintendent Chris Bowen, commander for our Oldham district, said:

“Last night our officers showed immense bravery and quick-thinking by detaining a man so swiftly after threats were being made and a vehicle was attacked as it was about to go on patrol.

“Thankfully, despite being understandably shaken, the officers didn’t sustain any physical injuries and we are doing what we can to support them after this incident.

“Due to suspicions raised based on enquiries made so far, our colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing North West have subsequently arrested the suspect and are now questioning him under the Terrorism Act.

“While this will cause understandable – and shared – shock and concern in the community, I want to make it clear that there is nothing to so far suggest there is any wider threat to the public, and our officers will continue to be on the front line doing all we can to keep the streets of Oldham safe.

“As ever, anyone with suspicions or concerns should report it to us via their local neighbourhood police team, via our website, or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter!

Recommended Video: