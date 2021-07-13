A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Essex Police officer was injured during a collision this afternoon.
Shortly before 12.30 pm today, an officer attempted to stop a car in First Avenue, Harlow.
During the incident, the officer was struck by a car, which then fled the scene.
Thankfully, the officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and is being supported by colleagues.
After an extensive search of the area, a 26-year-old from Harlow was arrested.
He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, assaulting an emergency worker, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply.
Essex Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to come forward and speak to them.
Anyone with information should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call Essex POlice on 101 and quoting incident 535 of today, 13 July.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers or call 0800 555 111.
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below