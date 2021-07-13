A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Essex Police officer was injured during a collision this afternoon.

Shortly before 12.30 pm today, an officer attempted to stop a car in First Avenue, Harlow.

During the incident, the officer was struck by a car, which then fled the scene.

Thankfully, the officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and is being supported by colleagues.

After an extensive search of the area, a 26-year-old from Harlow was arrested.

He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, assaulting an emergency worker, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply.

Essex Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to come forward and speak to them.

Anyone with information should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Essex POlice on 101 and quoting incident 535 of today, 13 July.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers or call 0800 555 111.

