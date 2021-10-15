A male has been arrested after Sir David Amess was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. The Tory MP for Southend West was holding a surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12:05 hours.

Witnesses say that a man ran into the church before the MP was stabbed multiple times.

The spokesperson added that a male was arrested shortly after and that they are not looking for anyone else.

Sir David’s most recent tweet about his constituency surgery

An air ambulance landed at the scene and took off at 14:44 hours.

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: