Kent Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward following the death of an off-duty PCSO near Dover.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said that its officers were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday 27 April to Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown where the body of a woman, aged 53 was found.

The victim is a serving Kent Police PCSO Julia James.

No arrests have been made at this time but detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances and her death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 April who may have seen something unusual or suspicious.

They are urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Anyone with video footage, such as dashcams, helmet cams etc, can submit it online.

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards said:

‘Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances and people in the Snowdown area will see an increased police presence as a result.

‘It saddens me to confirm that the victim was a serving PCSO for Kent Police and whilst there is a full and thorough investigation underway our thoughts also remain with her family, friends and colleagues.

‘It is vitally important that anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday who may have seen something suspicious gets in touch with us. We’re particularly keen to speak to those who regularly visit the area who may have seen something out of place and those who drove by who have dashcam footage.

‘We would advise people in the area to remain vigilant until the full circumstances of the death are established.’

