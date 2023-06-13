Nottingham has been thrust into a state of distress as three individuals were discovered dead amid a “major incident”, leading to a city-wide disruption of services.

The police have since arrested a 31-year-old male suspect on charges of murder, who is currently being held in custody.

The unsettling events began to unfold shortly after 4 am when authorities were alerted to a situation where two individuals were found dead in the street.

Simultaneously, an urgent call reported a van attempting to run over three people, who are now receiving medical care in the hospital. The third fatality was later discovered on Magdala Road.

In the midst of this situation, the city’s main roads, including Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, Magdala Road, and Woodborough Road from the junction with Magdala Road into the city, as well as the Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street, have all been cordoned off.

These closures have led to a suspension of all services of the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network.

Police are coordinating their response with the National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, a team that manages responses from multiple emergency services.

As the investigation is still in progress, Chief Inspector Neil Humphries has requested the public to avoid these areas and find alternative routes.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes,” said Humphries in a statement. “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said:

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked, and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages, and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The police statement hasn’t confirmed details, but a tweet from a local, Robbie Paul-Stone, indicated someone was receiving treatment at the roadside earlier today.

The incident has not only disrupted the city’s transit system but has also put the residents in a state of fear and uncertainty.

As the events unfold and the investigation proceeds, the city awaits more information about this major incident and the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths.

