Detectives have released an image of a man who could be critical to the Julia James murder investigation.
Murder detectives want to speak to the individual pictured below, who is understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April 2021 – the day after PCSO Julia James was murdered.
Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4 pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.
She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell ‘Toby’ for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.
Julia was a Police Community Support officer who worked in a unit that looked after victims of domestic abuse.
A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.
Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said:
‘We are now in a position to release an image of a man we would like to speak to.
‘We firmly believe he has information that could help this investigation and we urge him to come forward.
‘We are also appealing to the public or anyone who knows this individual to please come forward with his details. Perhaps he lives near you, perhaps you work with him or perhaps he visits your local shop to buy food.
‘Please get in touch and help us find the answers Julia’s family deserve.’
Anyone who recognises the man in the photo is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.
Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also still being asked to submit details online via this link
Crimestoppers are also offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the individual responsible for Julia’s death. You can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
