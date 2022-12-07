A police officer has been cleared of causing the death of 10-year-old Makayah Dermot and his aunt, 34-year-old Rozanne Cooper, after the driver of a stolen car lost control of his vehicle and struck the pair as they walked on the pavement.

23-year-old Joshua Dobby fled from the police in a stolen car and was driving at speeds of up to 60 mph in a 20 mph zone when he lost control of the stolen vehicle.

Dobby mounted the pavement and struck the ten-year-old child actor and his aunt in Penge, southeast London, on 31st August 2016. A third child also involved in the terrifying crash also sustained serious injuries.

For the last six years, PC Edward Welch, 34, maintained his innocence and claimed that he had been trying to protect the public when Dobby decided to flee from the police in a stolen vehicle.

The advanced pursuit officer had activated the lights and sirens on his marked police BMW in an attempt to stop Dobby.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, PC Welch was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.

However, in under two hours of deliberation, a jury cleared the officer of all charges today, Wednesday, 7th December.

Dobby, the estranged son of millionaire pet food wholesaler Mark Dobby, was previously convicted of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Old Bailey.

In March 2017, Dobby – who has never held a driving licence and has 53 previous convictions – was jailed for 12 years.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC told the court the Ford Focus had been stolen six days before the collision by Dobby.

PC Welch – an advanced police driver – joined the Police in 2008. He had completed over two months’ worth of advanced driving courses before being allowed to pursue vehicles in high-powered police vehicle such as the BMW he was driving when the incident occurred.

Being an advanced driver, part of PC Welch’s job was to pursue vehicles which fail to stop for the police.

The IOPCs investigation concluded in August 2017. In June 2019, an inquest determined that Dobby unlawfully killed Makayah and Ms Cooper. On Tuesday, 18th May 2021, the CPS authorised the criminal charges against PC Welch.

