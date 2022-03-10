The A&E Department of Southmead Hospital in north Bristol has been evacuated following an incident at around lunchtime today where a suspicious package was discovered.

At 12:10 hours, North Bristol NHS Tweeted:

‘We are currently responding to a security incident in our Emergency Department.

‘We’re asking all members of the public to please stay away from the Emergency Department at Southmead Hospital whilst this incident is ongoing.

‘This means that we have had to cancel all outpatient appointments and visiting today.

‘We are unable to comment further at this time but will issue updates as soon as possible.’

North Bristol NHS has also confirmed that all visiting at Southmead Hospital has been cancelled until further notice.

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police said:

‘Emergency services are at Southmead Hospital, where a man has been arrested following an incident today where a suspicious package was discovered.

‘We’d ask the public to have patience while this is ongoing. A cordon is in place. Updates to follow.’

It is understood that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team arrived at Southmead Hospital at around 13:30 hours and that the cordons were removed at around 13:50 hours.

At around 12:43 hours, an eyewitness at the scene said:

“I’ve just left Southmead Hospital. None of the pictures does justice to the amazing response of police, fire services and so many hospital staff.

“The whole area (including roads etc) were closed down so quickly, but also so calmly.”

This breaking news story is being updated, and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the most recent version.

