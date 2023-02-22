In a terrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through a community, a child narrowly escaped abduction in Bolton with the assistance of quick-thinking residents who sprang into action to prevent the unimaginable from happening.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, officers were alerted to reports of a child being snatched from its mother. The male then attempted to make off from the scene with the child.

During the attempted kidnapping, the child sustained serious injuries. Detectives have confirmed that the injuries are not life-threatening. It is not clear at this stage if the suspect was armed.

Responding immediately, response team officers raced to the scene, where a group of bystanders had already intervened and bravely taken action to stop the suspect.

Thanks to the efforts of these Good Samaritans, the child was saved from what could have been a horrific ordeal, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The police have praised the bravery and swift action of the residents who assisted in the detainment and have stressed the vital role that community involvement plays in preventing such incidents from occurring.

Detective Inspector Tony Lunt of GMP Bolton CID said:

“I’d like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers.

“He has been taken into police custody, where he will be questioned.

“This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries. Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.

“I understand the concerns it will raise in the community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

“You will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach our officers with any questions or concerns you may have.

“Whilst we have a man in custody, I want to assure you that our investigation does not stop here and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area of Mayor Street in Bolton between 6:20pm and 6:40pm and who may have seen someone behaving suspiciously.

“We’re also interested in any footage – including CCTV or dashcam – that you might have in relation to this incident.

“You can get in touch by calling police on 0161 85 65757 quoting 2896 of 21/02/2023. You can also make a report via the Live Chat function on

GMP’s website: www.gmp.police.uk.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the need for members of the public to be aware of their surroundings, particularly when children are present.

The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.

