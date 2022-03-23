The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said that it is responding to a ‘major incident’ at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

A spokesperson for the LAS said that it had a ‘number of resources’ on the scene and that a ‘number of patients’ are being treated at the Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

Emergency Services News understands that at least 22 vehicles have been sent to the scene by the LAS, including HART and RRV assets.

It is understood that the majority of the patients being treated are experiencing ‘breathing difficulties’ following a ‘release of gas’.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service (Newham) tweeted:

‘We’re assisting colleagues from @Ldn_Ambulance and @LondonFire. Officers remain on scene’.

The surrounding area has been sealed off and the Aquatics Centre remains shut.

The LAS has advised people in the area to ‘only call 999 for genuine medical emergencies and use 111 online for any other urgent medical needs.’

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said:

“Due to a chemical reaction, a high quantity of chlorine gas was released.

“London Ambulance Service is treating a number of patients. Around 200 people were evacuated from the centre. While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows.”

The Brigade said that it was called at 0945. Fire crews from Stratford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The gas release is believed to of occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals, according to GLL, the parent company of Better leisure centres.

A spokesperson said the swimming venue was evacuated at 10:00 hours on Wednesday.

“The emergency services were called and some of our customers have required medical treatment due to breathing difficulties.

“We are working to support all those affected.

“We are awaiting guidance from the facilities management company, LLDC and the emergency services on when the Centre will be able to reopen.”

At 12:18 hours, a spokesperson for the London Aquatics Centre said:

‘At approximately 10am this morning, we took the decision to evacuate the London Aquatics Centre. This was due to a release of gas that occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.

‘We are awaiting guidance from the facilities management company, LLDC and the emergency services on when the Centre will be able to reopen.’

