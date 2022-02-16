Emergency Services personnel have responded to a reported gas leak at a secondary school in Wythenshawe.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has confirmed that clinicians have assessed over 80 people.

GMP Wythenshawe has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A spokesperson for the force said:

‘Following an incident earlier today involving the release of gas from an aerosol can at a school on Firbank Road, Manchester we can confirm a 13y/o girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a section 5 offensive weapon. She currently remains in custody.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for NWAS said:

‘We are dealing with an incident at a high school in Wythenshawe.

‘We are at the scene with a number of ambulances and clinicians and have assessed and discharged more than 80 people – we continue to do this.

‘Two patients have been taken to hospital with minor breathing difficulties.’

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said:

‘At around 12:20 today (16 Feb) crews were called to an incident at a high school in Wythenshawe after reports of a release of gas.

‘Two fire engines from Wythenshawe fire station quickly attended and ventilated the premises.

‘Crews are supporting colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), and a number of pupils are being assessed by NWAS.

‘Firefighters are now monitoring the scene and remain in attendance at this time.’

