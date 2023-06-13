In a major development in the ongoing Nottingham incident that claimed three lives earlier today, Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearm Officers (CTSFO) have executed a raid on a residence on Ilkeston Road.

This comes as part of the investigation into the fatalities which occurred on the same street.

Wearing tactical gear, approximately a dozen officers arrived at the scene at 13:00 hours local time.

They utilised a battering ram to force their way into the house, signifying the intensity of the operation.

The raid lasted for roughly 10 minutes, during which time officers in uniforms marked ‘CTSFO’ were seen, indicating the involvement of specialist counter-terrorism personnel.

Eyewitness accounts of the scene provided chilling context to the earlier events.

Reports mention “blood-curdling screams” preceding an assault on a man and woman, who were reportedly attacked with a knife.

The Ilkeston Road residence raided by the police is located on the same street where these two victims were found dead in the early hours of the morning.

In addition to the victims found on Ilkeston Road, a man was also discovered deceased on Magdala Road, adding to the severity of the incident.

Moreover, three individuals were injured on Milton Street, where a van attempted to run them down. These events culminated in the arrest of a suspect at around 05:30 hours local time.

The operation marks a significant step in the fast-moving investigation as authorities continue to piece together the chain of tragic events.

What Is A CTSFO?

To understand the depth of this situation, it’s crucial to shed light on the role of a Counter Terrorist Specialist Firearms Officer (CTSFO).

These officers represent an elite cadre within the UK police force, specially trained to respond to terrorist incidents.

Their skill set spans a broad spectrum, encompassing everything from hostage rescue to close protection and surveillance.

Officers designated as CTSFOs are typically selected from Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs)—police officers who’ve undergone specialised firearms training.

However, to become a CTSFO, they complete an additional period of rigorous training focused on countering terrorism.

The inception of the CTSFO role was a direct response to the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

These devastating attacks emphasised the necessity for a police unit specifically equipped to manage large-scale terrorist incidents.

The range of situations in which CTSFOs are deployed underscores their pivotal role.

They are often at the front line during active shooter incidents, tasked with neutralising the threat.

In hostage situations, they negotiate with the perpetrators and stand ready to orchestrate hostage rescues when required.

Additionally, CTSFOs can be assigned to conduct surveillance on potential terrorist threats.

In the face of increasingly complex and varied forms of terrorism, CTSFOs are indispensable to the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy.

Their high-level training and comprehensive arsenal allow them to respond effectively to a broad array of terrorist incidents.

This breaking news story is being updated in real-time as more information becomes available to our news team. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the most recent version.

