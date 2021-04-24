A West Midlands Ambulance Service crew member has sadly died after an object struck the windscreen of the ambulance he was travelling in, whilst en-route to a 999 call.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said an object hit the vehicle’s windscreen on the A49 in Herefordshire at 08:00 BST.

A spokeswoman said two ambulances, the air ambulance and two trauma doctors were called to the scene.

However, she said “despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague”.

She said the driver was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

The medic is believed to be a male in his 60’s. A source told The Sun:

“The poor man was incredibly well respected and well liked.

“He was experienced and a mentor to a lot of people in the service. This is truly devastating.”

West Mercia Police said the ambulance was struck while heading towards Leominster near the A49’s junction with Moreton Road and have asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s love ones and our colleagues in West Midlands Ambulance Service at this difficult time,” a force spokesman said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague, who was the front passenger, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“His crewmate, the driver, was also injured in the incident. He has received treatment at hospital and has subsequently been discharged.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said:

“This is truly awful news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of those involved at this very difficult time.

“I am enormously proud of all the staff and the university students as part of their clinical placement that worked so hard and professionally to try to save our colleague. I am sorry that despite their best efforts, he could not be saved.”

A spokesperson for the College of Paramedics said:

“It’s sad to read about this tragic news today, hearts go out to the people and families involved”.

West Mercia Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting incident 00101i of 24 April.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_