Detectives from Merseyside Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The man, who is from the Huyton area, was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.
The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area last night, Thursday, 25th August.
The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.
Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest as the terrified school girl sought cover behind her mum in their family home after a gunman burst into their address whilst chasing another male who had been released early from prison on licence.
Olivia’s mum was also shot as she tried to protect her little girl from the coward who repeatedly pulled the trigger.
The murder of Olivia has resulted in a national wave of anger and disgust directed towards both the shooter and the male who barged into Olivia’s home after it transpired that he left Olivia to die as his associates transported him to a nearby hospital.
In response to the vile murder, Merseyside Police have launched several raids to target individuals who are known to be involved in organised criminal activity.
An investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.
