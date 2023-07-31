With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of a true hero, Police Dog Finn.

This extraordinary German Shepherd, whose courage touched the hearts of millions across the UK, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

His dedication to duty, remarkable bravery, and legacy of transforming animal welfare legislation is an inspiration to all.

Finn’s journey from crime-fighting on the frontlines to advocating for the rights of service animals nationwide embodies an enduring spirit that transcends his time with us.

Let us delve into the remarkable life of Finn and the indelible mark he left on the world.

The Life and Achievements of Finn

Born in 2009, Finn, the German Shepherd, emerged as an icon of bravery, devotion, and resilience during his service with the Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The heroic police dog Finn was not only a beloved partner to PC Dave Wardell but also a celebrated hero in the law enforcement community.

Finn’s courage was manifest during a 2016 incident.

Confronting a suspect who had stabbed his handler, Finn suffered life-threatening injuries.

Stabbed in the chest and head, Finn held onto the suspect until backup arrived, resulting in the assailant’s conviction for attempted murder.

Despite his injuries, Finn fully recovered and returned to the force, serving until his retirement in 2017.

Credit: K9Finn / X

Finn’s Awards and Recognition

Finn was honoured with the PDSA Gold Medal in 2018 for his courageous act, the highest recognition given to a service animal.

Further accolades included the 2017 International Fund for Animal Welfare Animal of the Year Award.

But the recognition didn’t stop there.

Finn captivated a nationwide audience in 2019 when he and PC Wardell graced the stage of Britain’s Got Talent.

Impact on Animal Welfare Laws

Not only did Finn serve with dedication, but his story became a catalyst for legislative change.

The brutal attack on Finn exposed the insufficiency of existing laws that only deemed such incidents ‘criminal damage.’

Motivated by Finn’s ordeal, PC Wardell initiated a campaign culminating in the 2019 introduction of the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act, commonly known as Finn’s Law.

This law criminalises intentional injury to service animals, significantly strengthening their legal protection.

Finn’s Legacy Lives On

Finn’s influence extended beyond his lifetime. His courage and loyalty, along with the recognition of the invaluable work of service animals, became well-recognised due to Finn’s media appearances, interviews, and even a published book about his life.

Finn’s life ended in 2023, aged 14, but his legacy remains timeless, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

To commemorate this heroic police dog, a fundraising campaign by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation is underway to erect a statue of Finn.

Any excess funds will support serving and retired police dogs across the UK.

The memorial will be a powerful reminder of the life, service, and enduring legacy of Police Dog Finn, a true law enforcement hero.

PC Wardell, mourning the loss of his partner, hopes that people will remember Finn and that his legacy will endure.

As a testament to Finn’s impact, that legacy will be of courage and service, a law, and a movement that changed how society values and protects its service animals.

Police dog Finn’s story is one of dedication, heroism, and lasting change—a testament to the bond between humans and their loyal animal partners.

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!