In a recent display of canine prowess, Police Constable (PC) Lambert and his faithful police dog Kira (Cleveland Police) were on patrol in the Billingham region on the night of 24th October.

Their patrol took an exciting turn when they spotted a vehicle engaging in dangerous driving antics that refused to stop despite their orders.

A chase ensued, leading to the abandonment of the vehicle on the A19 close to Billingham Beck Country Park. The suspects took to their heels, attempting to vanish into the cover of darkness.

However, they didn’t reckon with the keen senses of Police Dog (PD) Kira.

With the support of the drone team, PD Kira was unleashed to track down the vehicle’s occupants.

It didn’t take long before she managed to sniff out several items, including a few bags of cannabis, allegedly belonging to one of the occupants.

Subsequently, the male driver, a 15-year-old, was apprehended.

The teenager was arrested under suspicion of dangerous driving, burglary, and possession with intent to supply, among other driving offences.

He has since been in custody. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen, which was later seized by the authorities.

The tale didn’t end there. As the night unfolded, two more males aged 15 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling. Like their accomplice, they, too, were taken into custody.

The success of this operation shines a light on the invaluable assistance police dogs provide to law enforcement agencies.

Across the United Kingdom, there’s a long tradition of utilising dogs in police work.

These four-legged officers are trained rigorously to assist in various critical tasks, including searching for drugs, explosives, lost individuals, and suspects, much like the incident in Billingham.

The incident in Billingham highlights the synergy between technology, represented by the drone team, and the natural abilities of police dogs.

PD Kira’s accomplishment on the night of 24th October is a testament to these animals’ critical role in supporting law enforcement efforts to maintain law and order.

The applauds for PD Kira are well-deserved, reflecting the broader appreciation for police dogs and their human counterparts in ensuring the safety and security of communities across Billingham and the wider UK.

