Leicester, UK – In a commendable act of service, Police Dog (PD) Cato, a member of Leicestershire Police’s Special Operations Unit, recently sustained an injury while on duty.
Cato was engaged in a search following a serious assault in Leicester City when he located a concealed machete.
Tragically, in the process, he injured his pad on the blade, necessitating stitches and a period of rest.
A Century-Long Legacy of UK Police Dogs
The use of police dogs in the UK dates back to the early 1900s, signifying a long-standing tradition in law enforcement.
The very first police dog was Dogberry, a bloodhound employed by the London Metropolitan Police in 1908.
Today, the UK boasts over 7,000 police dogs.
These canines are trained in diverse tasks, including tracking suspects, sniffing out drugs and explosives, and searching for missing persons.
Cato’s Injury and Public Response
The incident involving Cato highlights the risks police dogs routinely face. The injury, though requiring medical attention, has garnered a wave of support from the community.
Comments on social media reflect this sentiment, with one user stating, “Brilliant work Well done Cato Sending lots of good wishes for a speedy and safe recovery” and another saying, “Take it easy PD Cato and make a full and speedy recovery.”
Notable Contributions of Police Dogs
The history of police dogs in the UK is marked by numerous heroic acts.
For instance, in 2017, Finn, a police dog, tracked a suspected burglar for over a mile, ultimately locating him hiding in a river.
In 2019, Bailey, another police canine, played a pivotal role in saving a man trapped in a burning building.
More recently, in 2022, Diesel assisted in apprehending a knife-carrying suspect, ensuring a safe arrest.
The Life of a UK Police Dog
German Shepherds are the most common breed used in UK police forces.
Their training spans at least 12 months before deployment, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of the job.
Typically, these loyal companions retire at about seven years old. Recognising their bravery and service, police dogs often receive awards, commemorating their contributions to public safety.
Conclusion
As Cato recuperates, his story underscores the vital role police dogs play in the UK’s law enforcement.
Their courage, combined with specialised training, makes them indispensable in deterring crime and ensuring public safety.
The dedication of dogs like Cato, Finn, Bailey, and Diesel exemplifies the invaluable asset they are to the police force.
Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Dont tell the iopc – they will find the machete and ask it to give a statement about how the dog invaded its personal space. The dog will then be put on restricted duties for 8 years before being exonerated by a jury.