Leicester, UK – In a commendable act of service, Police Dog (PD) Cato, a member of Leicestershire Police’s Special Operations Unit, recently sustained an injury while on duty.

Cato was engaged in a search following a serious assault in Leicester City when he located a concealed machete.

Tragically, in the process, he injured his pad on the blade, necessitating stitches and a period of rest.

A Century-Long Legacy of UK Police Dogs

The use of police dogs in the UK dates back to the early 1900s, signifying a long-standing tradition in law enforcement.

The very first police dog was Dogberry, a bloodhound employed by the London Metropolitan Police in 1908.

Today, the UK boasts over 7,000 police dogs.

These canines are trained in diverse tasks, including tracking suspects, sniffing out drugs and explosives, and searching for missing persons.

Cato’s Injury and Public Response

The incident involving Cato highlights the risks police dogs routinely face. The injury, though requiring medical attention, has garnered a wave of support from the community.

Comments on social media reflect this sentiment, with one user stating, “Brilliant work Well done Cato Sending lots of good wishes for a speedy and safe recovery” and another saying, “Take it easy PD Cato and make a full and speedy recovery.”

Notable Contributions of Police Dogs

The history of police dogs in the UK is marked by numerous heroic acts.

For instance, in 2017, Finn, a police dog, tracked a suspected burglar for over a mile, ultimately locating him hiding in a river.

In 2019, Bailey, another police canine, played a pivotal role in saving a man trapped in a burning building.

More recently, in 2022, Diesel assisted in apprehending a knife-carrying suspect, ensuring a safe arrest.

The Life of a UK Police Dog

German Shepherds are the most common breed used in UK police forces.

Their training spans at least 12 months before deployment, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of the job.

Typically, these loyal companions retire at about seven years old. Recognising their bravery and service, police dogs often receive awards, commemorating their contributions to public safety.

Conclusion

As Cato recuperates, his story underscores the vital role police dogs play in the UK’s law enforcement.

Their courage, combined with specialised training, makes them indispensable in deterring crime and ensuring public safety.

The dedication of dogs like Cato, Finn, Bailey, and Diesel exemplifies the invaluable asset they are to the police force.

