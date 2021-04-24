A biker has been jailed after pulling a wheelie in front of a cyclist and then denying that he was the rider at the time of the incident.

On the 22nd June 2019, a cyclist rode his bicycle along the A4061, Bwlch Road into Tonypandy when a Suzuki GSXR 750 Motorcycle passed the cyclist closely.

The motorcycle was travelling at high speed whilst at the same time pulling a wheelie.

The incident was captured on a camera attached to the bicycle and was subsequently submitted by the cyclist to Operation SNAP.

Operation SNAP involves members of the public submitting footage – caught by dashcam and helmet-cams – which show other road users using the roads dangerously or carelessly.

The officer who reviewed the cyclist’s submission decided that the manner of the motorcyclists riding fell far below what is expected from a careful and competent rider and decided to prosecute the motorcyclist.

The registered keeper of the motorcycle was Mr Daniel Allegretto from Ogmore Vale.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was sent to Mr Allegretto. He returned the documents, naming an individual from the Merthyr area as being the rider at the time of the offence.

A NIP was issued to the nominated person, who subsequently denied being the rider and stated that they were out of the country on a family holiday at the time of the offence.

The Central Ticket Office (CTO) relayed this information to Mr Allegretto, who in return produced falsified documentation, stating that he had sold the motorcycle on the morning before the offence.

Following Mr Allegretto’s denial that he was the rider, Sergeant 3325 Pearce, an Enquiry Officer for GoSafe, proceeded to open an investigation.

A protracted investigation identified evidence that the motorcycle was not sold at the time stated by Allegretto and was being ridden by him.

The matter proceeded to trial at Cardiff crown court in March 2021, and on the 12th March, the Jury found Mr Allegretto unanimously guilty of Perverting the Course of Justice.

He was subsequently sentenced to six months imprisonment and handed a fine of £1,100.

Teresa Ciano, GoSafe Partnership Manager, said:

“The excellent work demonstrated by Sergeant Pearce shows the real consequence for people who go to great lengths to avoid having motoring offences registered in their names.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and highlights the risk in the attitude of the offender towards careless and dangerous driving, which is a factor in serious and fatal collisions on our roads.

“In GoSafe, we have a dedicated team of 10 enquiry officers and a number of support staff across Wales who are determined to investigate these cases and bring offenders to justice.”

South Wales Police Specialist Operations Chief Inspector Helen Coulthard said:

“I hope this conviction sends out a clear message to motorists, and also provides some reassurance to vulnerable roads users such as cyclists and horse riders.

“All road users must act in accordance with road traffic laws at all time.

“I would actively encourage members of the public to submit video footage to the Operation Snap team via the online facility, should they see motorists failing to heed this advice and committing offences or acting in a manner which endangers others.

“As this case demonstrates, such reports will be thoroughly investigated.”

