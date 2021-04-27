An artist has dedicated his latest piece to the memory of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic who tragically died on Saturday 24th April.

Jeremy ‘Jack’ Daw, who had served on the frontline of the ambulance service for 30 years, died after an object smashed through the emergency ambulance that he was travelling in as Jeremy and his colleague made their way to an emergency call.

Jeremy’s colleagues rushed to the scene of the accident in Herefordshire, but he died at the scene despite their best efforts.

The well-respected and well-liked life-saving medic had recently returned to the frontline of WMAS as an Emergency Medical Technician, having retired last year.

An artist who goes by the name of ‘Dave H Remembrance Art’ dedicated his most recent artwork to Jeremy.

Credit: facebook.com/RemembranceArt

In a post shared on his Facebook page, the artist said:

‘I was asked by a member of the family of the paramedic killed in a freak accident over the weekend if I had anything commemorating the ambulance service so I finished off this one. ‘Big boots to fill – paramedics’.

The post was shared on the West Midlands Ambulance Service Facebook page with the caption: ‘Forever in our hearts’

West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said: “On Saturday (24th) we tragically lost our dear friend and colleague Jeremy Daw, known among staff as Jack, in an incident in Herefordshire.

“Jeremy (Jack) was a long serving member of staff with nearly 30 years’ service who always put patient care at the heart of everything he did. He was one of life’s good guys.

“During his time with the ambulance service, he became a paramedic and worked in Hereford and Leominster, as well as flying on some of the region’s air ambulances. As well as being a paramedic, he worked as a mentor helping countless other staff to develop their skills and patient care.

“He loved his family, his colleagues and his patients. He was a loving husband, father and a fantastic member of our team and will be missed dearly.

“His death is particularly cruel as had only retired last year before returning in January this year as an Emergency Medical Technician.

“Our key focus at the minute is ensuring we do everything to support his family and also our staff.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of our staff who attended the incident yesterday and our call room staff, but also the many staff from other parts of the region who volunteered to come and work in Hereford last night and today to allow their colleagues time to come to terms with what has happened.

“We will be working closely with Jeremy (Jack)’s family and the family liaison officers from West Mercia Police, in how they wish to remember Jeremy (Jack).”

