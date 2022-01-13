Queensland, Australia – Police have appealed for a local community’s help to help find a police dog who went missing after chasing after a suspect.
At around 03:00 hours on 11th January, PD ‘Quizz’ and his handler were called to track a suspect who had allegedly run from a stolen vehicle near Greenwood Village Road.
PD ‘Quizz’ commenced a foot pursuit, but he became separated from his handler in the thick bushland.
Officers searched the area but no trace of PD ‘Quizz’ was found. Members of the SES, PSRT and Polair volunteered to help with the search on their days off.
The suspect was found by officers and was taken into police custody.
A spokesperson for Queensland Police said:
‘PD Quizz is a three-year-old Sabel German Shepherd with a black and tan hide.
‘He is wearing a black tracking harness with a long tracking lead.
‘He is not considered dangerous, however PD Quizz should not be approached.
‘If PD Quizz is sighted please contact police immediately.’
