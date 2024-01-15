Bristol, UK – In a worrying turn of events, a firefighter from Avon Fire & Rescue Service was hospitalised in the early hours of Friday, 12 January, following a response to multiple fires in Eastville, Bristol, believed to have been started deliberately.

The incidents, which occurred in quick succession, put a significant drain on the local fire and rescue resources, meaning that members of the local community were put at risk by the reckless actions of the individuals who intentionally started the fires.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service responded swiftly, deploying teams to contain and extinguish the fires. Unfortunately, one firefighter sustained injuries that necessitated immediate medical attention during these operations.

The firefighter, whose identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, was taken to a nearby hospital. They are reportedly now recovering, surrounded and supported by their family.

The service is maintaining close contact with the family, offering support and conveying wishes for a quick recovery.

The local police are investigating the incidents to determine the cause and find those responsible. The local community is urged to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

This series of fires highlights the ongoing challenges faced by fire services across the UK in dealing with deliberate acts of arson. These incidents not only endanger lives but also stretch the resources of emergency services.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Shilton said:

“Everyday firefighters put themselves in high-risk situations to keep our communities safe, and they do so without question, to help those most in need.

“Sadly, one of our own was injured last week, and it is a stark reminder of the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment that our staff have to public safety.

“I am annoyed that the mindless behaviour of some individuals in our community has resulted in a firefighter being injured through a deliberate and conscious act.

“For anyone who is thinking about starting a deliberate fire, I hope this is a reminder of the significant consequences that fire can have on the community and those that serve to protect them.

“I’d like to thank our staff on the scene and those in Fire Control that responded so quickly and so bravely, and my thanks extend to our police, ambulance and NHS colleagues for their support during this difficult time.”

If you have any information that could help the police during their investigation, please call 101, quoting reference 5224009549.

