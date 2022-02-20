The driver of an Audi who ended up in a river told officers that they were simply ‘following their sat nav.’

Officers from Surrey Police Roads Policing Unit responded to the scene after the driver called the emergency services for help.

Before heading into the river, the driver had driven through an industrial estate.

After being rescued from their vehicle, the driver was then given a roadside breath test, which they failed.

Image credit: twitter.com/SurreyRoadCops

A spokesperson for the unit tweeted:

‘The driver of this Audi was ‘following their sat nav’ which apparently led them onto an industrial estate and into a river.

‘Perhaps the alcohol they had consumed was more to blame than the sat nav!

‘The driver gave a positive breath sample and has been charged to court #Fatal5.’

