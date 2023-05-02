Calling all hardworking lifesavers!

We understand that finding time for a healthy meal in between life-or-death situations can be a challenge, but we have some excellent news for you.

The FREE Yuka app has arrived to help rescue your diet from the perils of unhealthy fast food and questionable additives.

This innovative app scans the barcodes of food and personal care products, providing you with information about their nutritional value, ingredients, and potential health risks.

It uses a colour-coded system to rate products from “excellent” to “poor,” making it easy for you to determine if a product is worth consuming or should be avoided.

The Yuka app was founded by French entrepreneurs Julie Chapon and Marc Lolivier in 2015, with a mission to bring transparency to the food and personal care industries.

Although there has been some criticism about the app’s colour-coding system, it has been downloaded over 100 million times in 120 countries, proving that it is making a significant impact.

It is essential to be aware of some of the potentially harmful ingredients commonly found in fast food options.

Artificial sweeteners, hydrogenated oils, MSG, nitrites, nitrates, and trans fats are just a few of the additives that can be found in quick meals.

These additives have been linked to numerous health problems, including cancer, heart disease, weight gain, and more.

Thankfully, the Yuka app, combined with informed decision-making, can help you avoid these problematic ingredients and make healthier choices when you’re short on time.

Moreover, if you’re looking for additional guidance on maintaining a healthy diet, consider picking up a copy of “Superfoods to Superhealth” by NHS GP Dr. Johanna Ward.

Dr Ward’s insightful book delves into the dangers associated with modern Western diets and promotes the benefits of adopting a plant-based, whole-food diet.

The book is filled with advice on how to reduce your cancer risk, prevent common diseases, and even add 20 years to your life.

It serves as a compelling argument for prioritising healthy eating habits.

In addition to providing guidance on personal health, “Superfoods to Superhealth” also emphasises the importance of sustainable living.

By choosing a plant-based diet, you are not only improving your own health but also contributing to the preservation of our planet.

In conclusion, we encourage all emergency workers and NHS staff to give the Yuka app a try and pick up a copy of Dr Ward’s book.

By doing so, you’ll be making strides toward improving your personal health and well-being, while also promoting sustainable living.

Keep up the fantastic work, and continue to save lives while taking care of your own!

You can find out more about the Yuka App by clicking HERE