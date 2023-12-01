Escalating Tensions Outside Villa Park
West Midlands Police have arrested 46 individuals following a period of severe unrest outside Villa Park, coinciding with the Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw match.
The apprehended individuals, identified exclusively as away supporters, have been taken into custody on charges including violent disorder, assaulting officers, and possession of weapons.
Unprecedented Assault on Police and Animals
The officers faced a harrowing 90-minute ordeal of relentless aggression while managing the crowd outside the ground.
Notably, the violence was not limited to human officers; police horses and dogs were also subjected to attacks.
It has been revealed that no Aston Villa supporters were involved in the disturbances, underscoring the one-sided nature of the aggression.
Officers and Animals Injured
Four police officers sustained injuries in the chaos, with one officer’s jacket catching fire due to a flare attack.
Although the jacket was promptly removed, the officer had to be hospitalised for smoke inhalation after the flare smoke penetrated his helmet.
Another officer suffered a hand injury.
Adding to the distressing scene, a police dog and a police horse were also harmed in the disorder.
Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said:
“This was appalling and completely unacceptable disorder.
“What we saw was 90 minutes of planned violence, with one officer saying it was the worst he had seen in 28 years of policing.
“Our officers bravely put themselves in harm’s way and I would like to commend each and every one of them for their efforts.
“We are committed to charging and remanding any and all responsible for attacking our officers and endangering the public.
“We had no issues with the home fans and would like to thank them and Aston Villa for their support and kind words last night and this morning.
“The only issues inside the ground last night were from a small number of away fans who had managed to get into home areas.
“We will be liaising with the club and footballing authorities in the coming days to discuss last night’s appalling scenes.”
We have enough of our own criminals without putting up with this lot. They must all be charged and hopefully convicted. Then we need to get creative. The obvious cry, especially from me, will be long jail time. In this case, jail obviously is called for but so is compensation. They should be locked up until fines and compensation is paid. I am not talking about the usual nonsense victim surcharge, but the full cost of the damage and injury. This will include medical costs, mental anguish compensation, material costs of cleaning up the mess and a decent proportion of the policing costs. Also included must be a daily board and lodging charge so as to hasten payment, again at real cost levels.
Once they are paid, the convicts will then be deported and never allowed back into the country. The Poles are decent people and will be horrified at this behaviour. I fail to see why we should fund foreign criminals in any way at all. If they wish to behave that badly, they can pay for it. Until the money is paid, they would not be released and if that means dying in a UK jail, so be it.