Escalating Tensions Outside Villa Park

West Midlands Police have arrested 46 individuals following a period of severe unrest outside Villa Park, coinciding with the Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw match.

The apprehended individuals, identified exclusively as away supporters, have been taken into custody on charges including violent disorder, assaulting officers, and possession of weapons.

Unprecedented Assault on Police and Animals

The officers faced a harrowing 90-minute ordeal of relentless aggression while managing the crowd outside the ground.

Notably, the violence was not limited to human officers; police horses and dogs were also subjected to attacks.

It has been revealed that no Aston Villa supporters were involved in the disturbances, underscoring the one-sided nature of the aggression.

Officers and Animals Injured

Four police officers sustained injuries in the chaos, with one officer’s jacket catching fire due to a flare attack.

Although the jacket was promptly removed, the officer had to be hospitalised for smoke inhalation after the flare smoke penetrated his helmet.

Another officer suffered a hand injury.

Adding to the distressing scene, a police dog and a police horse were also harmed in the disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said:

“This was appalling and completely unacceptable disorder.

“What we saw was 90 minutes of planned violence, with one officer saying it was the worst he had seen in 28 years of policing.

“Our officers bravely put themselves in harm’s way and I would like to commend each and every one of them for their efforts.

“We are committed to charging and remanding any and all responsible for attacking our officers and endangering the public.

“We had no issues with the home fans and would like to thank them and Aston Villa for their support and kind words last night and this morning.

“The only issues inside the ground last night were from a small number of away fans who had managed to get into home areas.

“We will be liaising with the club and footballing authorities in the coming days to discuss last night’s appalling scenes.”

