Blackburn & Darwen police officers (Lancashire Police) have made several arrests following a string of ‘disgraceful’ attacks on emergency workers on Bonfire Night.

Officers said that following a ‘number of enquiries’, they arrested a ‘number of youths’ in connection with one of the despicable incidents on Lambeth Street, Blackburn.

The five youths – four boys and one girl – are aged between 14 and 16-years old and were arrested for affray. They remain in police custody.

Police said that they launched their investigation following the attacks on emergency services crews on the weekend of November 5th.

In Blackburn and Burnley, emergency services crews from the fire service, ambulance and police received many hoax calls only to be attacked with fireworks and other missiles.

Several police vehicles were also damaged, with local taxpayers expected to foot the repair bill.

A spokesperson for Blackburn & Darwen police said that it ‘is only good fortune that no-one was injured during the incidents.’

Officers are continuing to investigate the attacks, and more arrests are expected over the coming days.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley, of East Police, said:

“The events of bonfire night were utterly disgraceful and showed a complete disregard for the police and our emergency service colleagues.

“Not only did the actions of this small minority of people put the safety of people at risk, but they diverted resources from attended genuine emergency calls.

“Police and other blue light services go out of their way every day to keep communities safe, and to be treated in this way was simply unacceptable.

“We promised that we would be investigating in a bid to identify those individuals responsible, and today’s arrests form part of those enquiries, which are very much ongoing.

“We are aware that the majority of the community were appalled by the events, and we are grateful for their support following the incidents on that night.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help to contact us, in particular, if they have any mobile phone footage, CCTV or ring doorbell footage which could assist.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1053 of November 5th.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

