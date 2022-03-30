Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court has heard how a former soldier used his son’s baseball bat to smash the windows of a police car while officers inside the vehicle “feared for their safety”.

On 28th March, 33-year-old Mark Goodier appeared before magistrates charged with criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard how on 10th March, North Wales Police responded to a 999 call made from Goodier’s address reporting a “domestic incident” at the property.

Details emerged of how the ex-serviceman ran from behind a wall, armed with a black baseball bat, when police arrived at around 20:15 hours.

PC Martin Jones and Special Constable Iwan Griffiths sat inside the police vehicle when Goodier approached them wielding the baseball bat.

The court heard that the defendant used the baseball bat to smash the windows of the police response vehicle “with great force”, sending shattered glass toward the officers’ faces.

As the officers tried to leave the scene to wait for more units to arrive, Goodier focused his attack on the vehicle’s rear.

Additional police resources arrived around 20 minutes later, and a two-hour standoff ensued.

Goodier was arrested at taser-point without further incident before being taken to a local police station.

When questioned by police the next day, Goodier said he had consumed a bottle of whisky and was drunk when the incident took place.

Goodier admitted he had “lost his head” while “chilling” with his brother – who lives at the same property – which prompted his family members to call 999.

Addressing the court, Diane Williams, prosecuting, said PC Jones and Special Constable Griffiths had “feared for their safety,” during Goodier’s rampage.

The prosecution asked for £100 each by way of compensation for the officers involved, adding: “Luckily there was no serious injuries, no visual injuries, but obviously the risk was there.”

The court heard Goodier had been on bail for a “similar” incident, in Liverpool, at the time of his arrest.

He is currently awaiting trial concerning those charges that were “much more serious”.

Solicitor for the defence, Carla Forfar, said Goodier was a “very honest and forthright young man” who had been suffering from untreated PTSD.

Ms Forfar said Goodier joined the army aged 18 and served in Iraq before acting as close security for several embassies.

She said Goodier had grabbed the baseball bat when he heard

the police were on their way, because “that’s what he’s trained to do”.

Ms Forfar said: “I get the sense from him it’s very much fight or flight; basically, he’s been trained to fight.

“He said to me that when he is approached by anything in uniform, he perceives that as the enemy.

“What there is in this young man is obviously a complex mental health issue arising out of his PTSD,” she continued.

“He hadn’t had any counselling from the army at all, one can imagine at the age of 18, going off, being involved in initial combat, the effect that would have on him.”

Bench chairman Sian Jones-Evans said the “mayhem” caused by Goodier’s actions were punishable by a maximum of 12 months’ imprisonment.

Following deliberation, Goodier was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months and ordered to pay just over £1000 in compensation and court costs.

