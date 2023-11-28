Urgent Reforms Needed for Fair Treatment of Officers

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has revealed a concerning trend among armed police officers.

According to Sir Mark, these officers express a preference for confronting terrorists over regular criminals, citing fewer risks of legal repercussions.

This statement came in an interview with The Sun, highlighting the need for urgent reforms in the legal treatment of police actions.

Contrast in Legal Outcomes

Since 2017, six terrorists have been shot dead in London without any firearms officers facing arrest or extended investigations.

In stark contrast, officers responding to other crimes have often faced arrests, charges, and long disciplinary processes.

Perception of Unfair Legal Processes

Sir Mark Rowley shared insights from firearms officers, noting their apprehension about facing legal challenges when dealing with non-terrorist threats.

Officers feel that their actions against gang members are more likely to be influenced by campaign groups, leading to unbalanced and prolonged legal scrutiny.

Home Office Review and Case Examples

A Home Office review is underway to assess whether police officers have sufficient legal protection.

This review was prompted by a protest from Met firearms officers, who surrendered their weapons following the murder charge against a colleague.

Additionally, the case of an officer known as W80, who is still facing potential gross misconduct proceedings eight years after a fatal shooting, exemplifies the prolonged legal challenges officers face.

Calls for Speedier Investigations and Fairer Systems

Sir Mark advocates for quicker investigations and a unified legal standard across misconduct hearings, inquests, and court cases.

He emphasises the undue stress and career impact on officers and their families, often for actions that align with their training.

Inspiration and Concerns from Training Site Visit

During a visit to the Met’s training site in Gravesend, Kent, Sir Mark admired officers’ willingness to face risks while lamenting their concerns over potential IOPC investigations.

Balancing Strictness and Support

Amid efforts to address misconduct within the Met, Sir Mark stresses the importance of supporting officers making difficult, split-second decisions in challenging circumstances.

