Armed police have arrested a male after staff were threatened at the Hull Royal Infirmary this morning (4th October).
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said that a 29-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon at around 07:20 hours.
It is reported that an altercation occurred both inside and outside the hospital, and a man is believed to have threatened staff with a knife.
When armed response officers arrived at the scene, the male had already been detained by members of the public.
There are no reports of any injuries to the NHS staff or the brave members of the public who detained the armed male.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said:
‘We would like to praise and thank the members of the public who were present and assisted in detaining the man, which undoubtedly prevented anyone from being hurt.
‘Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact us on 101, quoting log 57 of 4 October.’
