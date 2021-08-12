Twenty-two dogs have been reported as stolen from Christavale Kennels in Horndon-on-the-Hill in Essex.
Reports suggest that the dogs were stolen at some point during the day on Wednesday, 11th August.
The list of missing dogs includes 1 English Bulldog, 1 Cane Corso, 2 Lurchers, 1 Whippet Cross, 1 Jack Russell, 1 Staffordshire Bull Terrier, 1 Shiba Inu, two ginger Terriers, 1 Bichon Frise, 2 Chihuahuas, 1 Poodle, 1 Yorkshire Terrier, two long hair Chihuahuas and 2 Pugs.
A relative of the owner of the dogs said:
‘Some of these dogs are very old and on medication. My mum has devoted her life to these dogs.
‘Most of them were rescue dogs that she’s cared for for the majority of their lives. As you can imagine, my mum is now in pieces.
‘We’d appreciate it if this post could be shared, and if anyone has any information to please get in touch.
‘A reward will be given for the safe return of the dogs. There are several different breeds, and any information or help will be appreciated.
The victim’s family has set up a dedicated Facebook group to track down the dogs.
