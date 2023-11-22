Lewisham, London: The Metropolitan Police are calling for public assistance after the discovery of anti-Israel graffiti on a war memorial in Lewisham, highlighting a concerning trend in war memorial vandalism across the UK.

Incident Details

The offensive graffiti was found on Lewisham High Street’s war memorial on Monday, 13 November.

Investigations indicate the act occurred between midday on Sunday, 12 November, and 09:00hrs on Monday.

Thankfully, the local authority has promptly removed the graffiti.

PC Andrew Dobson, leading the investigation, expressed unequivocal condemnation of such criminal damage and offensive acts.

He stressed the commitment to identifying and apprehending the offenders, acknowledging the significant distress caused in the community by such incidents.

Broader Context of War Memorial Vandalism

Recent data from the Imperial War Museum’s Register of War Memorials reveals a worrying pattern: 12 war memorials were damaged in the UK from March 2022 to March 2023.

Vandalism and theft are the most common forms of damage, ranging from disrespectful acts to malicious intent.

The War Memorials Trust, a charity dedicated to protecting these monuments, decries these damages.

Among the affected memorials are the Cenotaph in Edinburgh, vandalised in November 2022, and the War Memorials in Rochdale, Chesterfield, and Salisbury, which were defaced within the last year.

Call to Action

The trust is not only raising awareness but also urging the public to report any such damages for justice to be served.

In light of this, PC Dobson’s appeal in Lewisham gains even more significance.

Anyone with information about the Lewisham incident is encouraged to contact the police at 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting ref 3230309/23, or to provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

