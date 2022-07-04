An ‘anti-lockdown’ protester who threw a beer bottle at a police officer’s head has been spared jail, despite causing the police officer serious head injuries.

51-year-old Gary Bridgett attended a protest at Trafalgar Square on 26th September 2020. During the protest, Bridgett threw the bottle at PC Hunter’s head.

The officer was treated by medics and required stitches for a large wound on his head.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Bridgett admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm upon PC Hunter. He also admitted to assault by beating another officer who was also hit by the bottle.

Piers Corbyn had organised the protest.

Sentencing Bridgett, Magistrate Ms Bakhshi Suki said:

‘The circumstances leading up to that day are unfortunate. The offences are very serious.

‘The offences are so serious that only custody is the suitable option for us.’

Bridgett was sentenced to six months imprisonment, but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to PC Hunter and £100 to his colleague, named only as PS Lock.

Bridgett was also told to attend 30 days of rehabilitation.

