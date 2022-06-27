A police officer who did not have the time to neatly park their response vehicle whilst responding to a 999 call for help returned to their patrol car – having been assaulted by two suspects – only to find that someone had left an ‘angry’ note on their vehicle – about their parking.

The note on kitchen roll paper was left on the police car on a side street in Lymington on Saturday.

It read: “Seriously? What’s with the parking guys???? Ask yourselves!!!”

Hampshire Constabulary said it was called after staff at the nearby Kings Arms pub were attacked.

The force said one of two officers sent to the scene parked his vehicle in a side street off Bridge Road.

After arriving on the scene, the single crewed officer chased after two suspects.

When he caught up with them, the two males assaulted the officer rather than complying with the officer’s lawful requests.

Both males were arrested a short while later on suspicion of assault and assault on police with the assistance of nearby response officers and a dog unit.

Fortunately, the officer was not seriously injured.

But following his ordeal, once the officer returned back to their response vehicle, he found the note that an anonymous bystander had left.

A spokesperson for Lymington and New Milton Police said:

‘We appreciate parking is a common issue however, officers often have to make decisions in the heat of the moment and we cannot always explain to residents what is happening and the reasons for our actions.

‘I hope the angered resident can understand the reason for having to leave the vehicle where it was.’

Social media users were quick to offer their support to the police. One said:

‘You can block my drive anytime as can ambulances when you are performing a public service!

‘Ignore these low life’s who don’t appreciate what you guys do for us – the vast majority of the public will need the emergency services at some point on their lives and they will be very grateful for them then x.’

Another added:

‘Probably be a slightly different story if the author of the note was the one who called on your services. Guessing they thought you parked it for fun rather than to actually do the job .’

Unfortunately, life-saving first responders often return to their vehicles to find notes left on their cars about how their vehicles have been left as crews deal with 999 calls.

However, one social media user captured the sentiment of many when they said:

‘Ahhh, the great note leaver.

‘Just got to love these folk who have nothing better to do in their sad lives.

‘I hope the officer involved is ok and those perpetrators get a dose of the criminal justice system! Well done our local cops!’

