Amir Khan has tweeted about an incident in Leyton, east London, at around 21:15 hours, where he was approached by two men who robbed him at gunpoint.

The boxer said he was crossing the road with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, when two men ran up to him before one of the males asked for his watch whilst pointing a gun at his face.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton.

‘I crossed the road with Faryal; luckily she was [a] few steps behind me.

‘Two men ran to me; he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.’

In 2018, Khan opened up on a similar incident where he fought off an armed gang trying to steal his £100,000 Range Rover in 2012.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

‘Police were called at 21:15hrs on Monday, 18 April to High Road, Leyton.

‘A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

‘There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

‘Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

‘An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.

‘Anyone with information or those who witnessed the incident should call 101 ref CAD 6753/18 Apr.

‘Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’

