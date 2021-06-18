The North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust has paid an emotional tribute to a hugely popular and well-respected paramedic who was laid to rest earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Trust said:

‘On the 8th June 2021, the staff of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said goodbye to one of the green family when Paramedic Alan Acland was laid to rest at St Thomas’ Church, Lydiate.

‘Alan was a true character within NWAS, with many a tale of him ‘going full Acland’ when things were not quite going his way! His long term work partner Ste Lloyd paid tribute explaining how Alan’s reputation preceded him with tales of him sleeping in a tent on the grounds of one of his first Ambulance stations because the drive home was too long!

‘Legend had it that Alan would often be seen walking into the station in his dressing gown and slippers, so he could have a shower before the start of the shift. Ste, known as Alan’s work wife, explained how it had been a true privilege to not only work with Alan but also to have been one of his closest friends.

‘Like his Dad, Alan was a keen cyclist and enjoyed nothing more than a long bike ride with his mates, followed by some real ales. Alan had a total of six road bikes, multiple pairs of cycling shoes and a wardrobe full of cycling clothes – described as a true MAMIL (Middle Aged Man In Lycra).

‘During Alan’s service, his close friend Lee commented how Alan had quite an unusual taste in music and also fashion, describing his taste as something between ‘Cameo and Right Said Fred’. Lee reminisced about the many great holiday’s that Alan and ‘the lads’ went on and made reference to Alan wearing his designer clothes (even when camping) and on one occasion setting one of the tent bedrooms up as his personal walk in wardrobe.

‘Lee explained how Alan was one of the lads, he made them laugh and gave them so many good times and brilliant memories.

‘Alan based over in South Lancashire, was a true gentleman who had always dreamed of becoming a Paramedic. His brother David paid tribute explaining how one of Alan’s proudest moments (secondary to the birth of his daughter Jess) was qualifying. He was so proud that his high-viz jacket was often displayed over the seat of his beloved washed and polished bright red Ford Fiesta ST.

‘David recollected how Alan was the youngest of the three siblings and being the ‘baby’ of the family pretty much got away with anything; even vomiting over his dad’s beloved Capri following a ‘lads night out’! David paid tribute explaining how Alan was born to be a Paramedic, he was kind, he was forgiving and he never held a grudge. He had a great sense of humour and inherited the good looking genes from his mother’s side of the family.

‘Alan leaves behind his Mother Helen, Brother David, Sister Janet and Daughter Jess. He will be truly missed by so many people but is now at rest alongside his father Hal.

‘Alan forever in our hearts; RTB, stand down, your shift is over’.

In Memory of Alan William Acland.

15th January 1971 – 9th May 2021.