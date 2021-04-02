South Western Ambulance Service have spoken of their disappointment after two life-saving defibrillators were stolen from Hamlin Lane & King George V playing fields in Exeter.
Defibrillators are devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse, or shock, to the heart.
They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is uneven or too slow or too fast.
Defibrillators can also restore the heart’s beating if the heart suddenly stops. Since their introduction, defibrillators have helped to save the lives of many people.
The devices have been placed in-and-around communities across the country in a bid to help save people lives.
Officials last saw the stolen devices in their housings last Sunday (28th March). One of the defibrillators has since been recovered; however, SWASFT had to buy a new one to replace the second unit. Each unit usual costs around £1000.
SWASFT said that the incident had been reported to the police.
Any thief should get a minimum 12 month prison sentence for the first offence. In this case, the obligatory minimum should be at least doubled.