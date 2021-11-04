The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust has appealed for information after items were stolen from an emergency ambulance as the crew treated a patient.

The despicable theft occurred in Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, between 11.55 pm last Thursday 28 October and 1.00 am on Friday 29 October.

A spokesperson for the Trust confirmed that a white and blue Vans rucksack was taken, including an NHS iPad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police via 101 quoting reference 2100378977 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

