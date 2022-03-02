South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) has appealed for information after two life-saving defibrillators were stolen.

The mindless thieves responsible also damaged another one of the devices before fleeing from the scene.

SWASFT said that the vandals and thieves targeted them in Worle and Shepton Mallet over the weekend.

A spokesperson for SWASFT said:

‘Sadly, two of our life-saving defibrillators were stolen and one vandalised in Worle & Shepton Mallet at the weekend.

‘This is completely unacceptable, and they’ll cost a lot to replace.

‘If you have info about the stolen defib please contact @ASPolice

ref: 5222048843′

